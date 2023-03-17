A man has admitted beating his neighbour to death in what police said was a "prolonged, brutal and unprovoked" attack.

Andrew Hague, 31, attacked 50-year-old Simon Wilkinson on Fox Hill Road, Sheffield, on the evening of 2 August last year.

Emergency services were called after several calls from members of the public reporting seeing a man being severely beaten in the street.

Mr Wilkinson died at the scene.

Hague admitted murder at Sheffield Crown Court.

Det Insp John Fitzgibbons said: "A number of people in the local area called police after witnessing this prolonged, brutal and unprovoked assault.

"What they saw, and indeed what the officers who first responded to this incident saw, was traumatic. A post-mortem examination found that Mr Wilkinson died as a result of head and facial injuries, from repeated severe blows.

"The help our officers received from the community was invaluable and Hague was brought into police custody a short time afterwards."

Hague, of Fox Hill Road, Sheffield, will be sentenced on 9 May.

Det Insp Fitzgibbons added: “My thoughts are with Mr Wilkinson’s family as they continue to mourn the loss of their loved one. I hope that they can take some solace in knowing that Hague will face a significant time in custody for his unforgivable actions."

