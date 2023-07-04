More than 450 people could lose their jobs after supermarket giant Morrisons announced plans to close a distribution centre.

The company said its fruit-packing site at Cutler Heights, Bradford, would shut as operations were "consolidated" at another facility in Northampton.

The decision puts 456 workers at risk of redundancy.

A union said it was "devastating" news.

The Bradford-based supermarket said investment in a fruit packing site in Northamptonshire meant operations could merge.

A spokesperson said: "Regrettably, the proposal to consolidate two sites means that there are 456 colleagues at Cutler Heights who are at risk of redundancy.

"We will do everything we can to employ those colleagues in other Morrisons manufacturing, logistics and retail sites in the local area.

"Over 400 new roles will be created at the Thrapston site and in our Wakefield distribution centre."

Joanne McGuinness, national officer of the union Usdaw, said: "This is obviously devastating news for the staff impacted by today’s company announcement.

"We will now enter into consultation talks with the company, starting this week, where we will interrogate the business case for their proposal."

