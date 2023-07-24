Airline Jet2 has announced more repatriation flights from Rhodes after wildfires brought chaos to the Greek island.

Holiday firms are trying to get as many as ten thousand British nationals off Rhodes after hotels were evacuated amid rapidly spreading flames.

People have been sleeping at the airport, in makeshift rescue centres and on the street.

Smaller evacuation orders are in place for parts of Corfu and Evia.

Along with EasyJet and Tui, Leeds-based Jet2 returned some customers on dedicated flights overnight on Sunday.

Jet2's first repatriation flight landed at Leeds Bradford late on Sunday evening, carrying 95 people.

The company announced further flights on Monday. It said 220 would return on a plane to Manchester; 189 on a flight to Leeds Bradford Airport; and the same number on a service to Birmingham.

There are more than 50 scheduled flights operating between Rhodes and the UK this week over the course of the week.

Jet2 has cancelled all flights and holidays to Rhodes up to and including Sunday 30 July. Customers will be able to reschedule or get a refund.

However, empty aircraft will still fly to Rhodes as scheduled to bring stranded customers home.

A spokesperson said: "We understand how difficult this experience has been for many, and our entire focus is on looking after our customers. We have a significantly expanded presence in Rhodes, with a huge team of experienced colleagues providing all the support we can for our customers, whether that is in affected areas or at Rhodes Airport."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.