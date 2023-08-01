David Lloyd Leisure has been fined £2.5 million after it admitted liability over the death of a toddler who drowned in its swimming pool.

Three-year-old Rocco Wright was found face down in the water at the David Lloyd centre in Moortown, Leeds in April 2018.

Leeds City Council brought a prosecution against the company after an inquest into Rocco's death ruled it was accidental. It heard he was with his father and four-year-old sister for a swimming lesson at the centre when he died.

His body was in the pool unseen for around five minutes before being recovered by his father Steven.

Health and safety inspectors for Leeds City Council identified inadequate lifeguarding arrangements at the club over a number of years leading up to the tragic event.

After pleading guilty to charges against the Health and Safety at Work Act, David Lloyd Leisure has been fined £2.55 million and ordered to pay costs of £258,355.80 at Leeds Crown Court.

Its CEO Russell Barnes said in a statement: "Today is another difficult day for Rocco's family and our thoughts are with them.

"We are sorry for their loss and wish to share our sympathy with Rocco's family and loved ones."

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: "I would like to begin by offering the councils sincere condolences to the Wright family.

"This tragic story underlines the importance for employers and duty holders to ensure that the safety of their employees and customers is a priority."

