A man has been charged with arson more than eighteen months after a roof fire ripped through a fourteenth century pub in North Yorkshire.

The blaze devastated the Michelin-starred The Star Inn in Harome near Helmsley in November 2021, causing damage worth more than £2 million.

Forty firefighters tackled the blaze and everyone escaped unharmed, but the building, which hosts weddings and other functions, was left unusable.

Multi-million pound restoration work was undertaken after the fire in 2021

North Yorkshire Police said a 28-year-old man from Helmsley has been now charged with committing arson with recklessness as to whether property would be destroyed or life endangered.

He is due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday 14 August.

The Star Inn reopened to customers in November 2022, exactly a year since the fire.

