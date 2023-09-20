A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was bitten by a dog.

A video shared on social media shows the man trying to get away from the animal on Handsworth Road in Sheffield while a walking a smaller dog on a lead.

The man suffered arm and chest chest injuries which are not thought to be life threatening or life-changing.

Armed police were called to the incident at around 5.40pm on Tuesday 19 September after a call from a member of the public.

South Yorkshire Police said it is thought the dog jumped over a wall to access the road before it bit the man.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: "We know these incidents will cause concern among those who live near the location, and for those who witnessed the incident this would have been upsetting.

"We want to reassure people the dog has been seized and removed while we carry out our enquiries and determine exactly what happened. All incidents of this nature are treated with the utmost diligence, and we will investigate thoroughly to ensure the community is kept safe.

"We would like to thank members of the public and medical staff who came to the aid of the victim, who has been taken to hospital for treatment at this time.”

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage of it to call 101.