Police uncovered more than £100,000 of cannabis plants after responding to reports of a break-in.

Officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) were called to an Ivanhoe Road, Conisbrough, after a member of the public reported an ongoing burglary at around 10.15pm on Monday, 18 September.

Sgt Chris Macleod said: "When officers arrived, no one was inside the property but a significant cannabis cultivation was found with over 100 plants growing across a number of floors in the house.

"These plants were ready to be sold and we would estimate that the street value of the plants recovered would amount to at least £100,000."

The electricity in the property had been bypassed to power growing equipment.

Sgt Macleod added: "Large cannabis cultivations like this one we discovered are often linked to serious organised crime across South Yorkshire - and possibly the wider UK.

"It is crucial people are aware of the connection between drugs and violent crime. Those involved in these set-ups are often victims of exploitation and the destruction of cultivations like these help to disrupt wider criminal activity."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.