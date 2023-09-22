A series of closures will take place on a major motorway bridge in the latest phase of work to repair structural defects.

The Ouse Bridge, on the M62 in East Yorkshire, will close in both directions between junctions 36 for Goole and 37, Howden, overnight from 8pm on Monday, 25 September.

The eastbound carriageway will then close overnight each night from Tuesday to Friday.

National Highways officials will use the closures to remove equipment from the central reservation and verges and carry out survey works to assess parts of the bridge.

The dedicated eastbound lane of the eastbound carriageway will close for concrete pouring from 11pm on Thursday 28 September to 5am on Monday, 2 October.

Traffic will be unable to exit at junction 37 during this period and will instead have to travel to junction 38 and return westbound to junction 37.

Work has been taking place on Ouse Bridge since March 2022 after a damaged joint was found.

Repairs were extended after damage was discovered to eight joints across both carriageways.

John Stebbing, of National Highways, said: "We appreciate the public’s patience during what is a vital stage of work on the Ouse Bridge."

