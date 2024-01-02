A man accused of murdering a "good Samaritan" who died when a car collided with a group of people has indicated he will deny the charge.

Hassan Jhangur, 23, is accused of killing Chris Marriott, who was fatally injured in the incident in Sheffield on 27 December.

Mr Marriott, 46, was among a group of people hit by a car following reports of violence and disorder on College Close in the Burngreave area.

Police said he was walking with his wife and two young sons when he intervened to help a stranger and was hit by a car. He was described as a "good Samaritan" after his death.

Following his death, Mr Marriott's wife said her husband "devoted his life to helping others" who was a "valued and much-loved member of City Church Sheffield".

Christian Marriott died after being hit by a car in Burngreave, Sheffield. Credit: Family handout

A 32-year-old woman who was also injured remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Mr Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, is charged with one count of murder and five of attempted murder.

Th named in the attempted murder charges are Hasan Khan, Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan.

Ms Norris is a midwife who also went to help at the scene.

He appeared via video link at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, where his barrister, Richard Davies, said the preliminary indication was that he would plead not guilty.

During the brief hearing a provisional trial date was set for 15 July.

Mr Jhangur was remanded in custody to appear in court again on 25 March.

