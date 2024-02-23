The family of a man who was stabbed to death in Barnsley say they have been left "heartbroken".

Lazarus Makono, 26, died after the incident on Cooperative Street, Goldthorpe, in the early hours of 21 February.

Five people have been arrested.

Police were called to Cooperative Street in the early hours of 21 Feburary. Credit: MEN Media

Senior investigating officer Ben Wood said: "I want to assure the wider community and the public that we are working around the clock to work out exactly what happened on the day and the circumstances around the incident.

"Lazarus’ family are heartbroken and grieving during this very difficult time, and my thoughts go out to his family and loved ones."

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and remains in custody along with a 27-year old man arrested on Wednesday.

Two women, aged 20 and 25, and a 32-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have all been released on bail.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.