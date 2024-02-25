A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man in Barnsley.

Lazarus Makono was found with serious injuries after police were called to reports of a stabbing at a house on Cooperative Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five arrests have been made in connection to Mr Makono's death.

Terrance Mlotshwa, 27, of Ripley Avenue, Derby, has now been charged with murder. He remains in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Another 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder also remains in custody but is yet to be charged.

Two women, aged 20 and 25, and a 32-year-old man were arrested and released on bail.

