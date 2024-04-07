Police have issued pictures of a murder suspect being hunted over the death of woman after she was attacked in a busy city centre.

Habibur Masum, 25, is being sought by detectives investigating the attack in the Westgate area of Bradford city centre.

The victim, believed to be 27, was stabbed in front of multiple witnesses at around 3.20pm on Saturday. She was taken to hospital, but later died from her injuries.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for members of the public to report any sightings of Masum who is from the Oldham area.

He is described as an Asian man, of slim build, and is pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers.

A witness also reported seeing him wearing a grey hoody with the hood up.

Masum is believed to also have links to the Burnley and Chester areas.

Det Ch Insp Stacey Atkinson said: “We have had significant resources following up a number of lines of enquiry to locate Habibur Masum but at this time his whereabouts are unknown.

“A knife was recovered from the scene of the murder, but we cannot say if Habibur Masum is armed, and I would urge anyone who does see him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

“If anyone has any information about his movements or whereabouts since 3:20pm on Saturday please contact police as a matter of urgency.

“We understand that the murder of a young woman in such shocking circumstances has caused considerable concern in the local community.

"Residents can expect to continue to see a significant police presence in Bradford as we make further enquiries and conduct reassurance patrols in the area.”

