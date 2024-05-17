Detectives investigating the death of a 24-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times in a Sheffield park have made a fifth arrest.

Sacad Ali died from his injuries after being found in Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of the city on Saturday 9 March.

Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, have been charged with murder along with Rebecca Moore, 24, of Springvale Walk, Sheffield.

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing in Netherthorpe

All three have been remanded in custody and are next due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court next Friday (24 May).

A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has since been released on bailed.

Earlier today Friday 17 May, a 46-year-old man was arrested by officers on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the death of Sacad.

He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

