The families of two men who died in a plane crash in North Yorkshire have spoken of their heartbreak.

Pilot Matthew Bird, 21, and his 24-year-old passenger Oliver Dawes were in a two-seater light aircraft, which came down at Thorganby, near Selby, at around 9.50am on Sunday 28 July.

In a statement, Mr Bird's family said he "meant so much to so many".

They added: "We are utterly heartbroken but he will live on in our hearts as we cherish the incredibly special memories he’s left us with."

Mr Dawes' family said he was a "dearly loved son, cousin, nephew and friend".

Police are continuing investigations at the scene. Credit: ITV News

They added: "Oliver will continue to live on in our hearts and memories as the kind, generous, hardworking and fun man he had become. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives, we are heartbroken.”

Investigations into the circumstances of the incident continued on Monday.

The Air Accident Investigations Branch has confirmed it is investigating.

Selby MP Keir Mather said he was "incredibly saddened by the news coming out of Thorganby".

He said in a statement: "My heart goes out to the two men who lost their lives, as well as their loved ones at this awful time.

"Thank you to the emergency service workers who attended, and are still on the scene."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.