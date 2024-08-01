A man who made covert explicit videos of almost 30 teenage girls and women has been jailed.

Police launched an investigation in June last year after a woman reported 25-year-old Luke Greenfield, of Trinity Lane, Beverley, for filming her and threatening to publish the video online.

Detectives searched his home and work and found a camera and other devices, along with a folder on a mobile phone containing more than 30 explicit videos of 27 girls and women.

The victims had had been filmed at Greenfield's home and workplace.

Officers identified two teenage girls and a number on women on the videos, who said they had no idea they had been recorded.

Greenfield claimed the recordings were consensual but was charged with 18 counts of voyeurism, three of having sex with a girl under 16, two of making indecent images and two of taking indecent images.

He initially denied some of the offences but pleaded guilty to them all shortly before his trial.Det Con Daniel Radford, of Humberside Police, said: “It is without a doubt that Greenfield is a dangerous sexual offender who manipulated women and girls for his own predatory desires.“Highly calculated, Greenfield lured the women and girls to his home and made false promises to them about future plans and endeavours, when really, he had an ulterior motive. Greenfield showed no remorse for his unforgivable actions throughout the entirety of the investigation."

Greenfield was jailed for three years , placed on the sex offenders register for life and handed a five-year restraining order.

