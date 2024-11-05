Over £60,000 worth of illegal cigarettes, tobacco and vapes seized in Leeds

Over £60,000 worth of illegal cigarettes, vapes and tobacco has been seized in Leeds as part of a partnership between police and Trading Standards.

Last month shops in the Harehills area of Leeds were visited over a two day period, with £62,796 worth of items being seized.

This included 2,482 packets of illicit cigarettes, 85 bags of hand-rolling tobacco and 1,185 illegal vapes.

Over £25,000 worth of cannabis was also seized by police with one suspect arrested under investigation.

The enforcement activity was part of the CommUnity Harehills project, which is based on the Clear, Hold, Build (CHB) initiative to tackle serious and organised crime.

Acting Sergeant Kody Bradley, Lead for CommUnity Harehills, said: “This two-day operation is just part of the continued work we are doing with partners to make long-lasting positive change for those living and working in Harehills.

“I hope the community are reassured by the efforts that are being made to disrupt organised criminality and pursue those who profit from causing harm to others.

Linda Davis, Head of Trading Standards, said: “Partnership working is key in keeping our local communities safe.

"The supply of illicit tobacco is far from being a victimless crime, those involved are often organised criminal groups with links to drugs, modern slavery and other illegal activities, and its ready availability makes it easier for children to start smoking."

