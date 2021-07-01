Play video

The first real Tyrannosaurus Rex to be exhibited in England for over a century will go on display in Nottingham this weekend.

Named Titus, the skeleton which was discovered in the Montana Badlands in the U.S. in 2018 will be revealed to visitors for the first time at Wollaton Hall Natural History Museum on Sunday (4th July).

Titus' bones will be shown as part of an exhibition explaining Titus' discovery, excavation, curation, examination, rebuild and final reveal.

£250,000 Arts Council England provided the initial funding to secure the exhibition

4,000 sq ft size of the exhibition

66m years how long ago T-Rexs were roaming Earth

Rachael Evans, Nottingham City Museums' Development Manager said: "Coming face to face with an actual T-Rex is an experience very few in the world can claim. Even in skeleton form, Titus' power and presence is unmistakable - we have had to dedicate the largest room at Wollaton Hall just to him alone.”

Visit Nottinghamshire's Kinga Kapias added: "As the only T-Rex on display in the UK, for most people this will be the one chance they get in their lifetimes to come face to face with this massive, majestic creature which walked the earth millions of years ago.”

The exhibition is filled with interactive and immersive elements to create an unique and unforgettable day out for adults and children alike, of course with COVID-safety measures in place. We know this will be hugely popular with tourists visiting the region during its 14-month residence here and we are optimistic that it will play a key role in the recovery of our local visitor economy. Kinga Kapias, Marketing and Communications Manager at Visit Nottinghamshire

Visitors must book tickets in advance - the exhibition lasts until August 2022.

