A mum from Derby is doing all she can to reunite her son Aiden with his 8 year old, African Grey parrot Charlie after it went missing two weeks ago.

24-year-old Aiden Upchurch has downs syndrome, as well as lupus and arthritis, and was struggling to cope with lockdown until his family decided to get him a rescue parrot as a support animal.

He gave him something to come down to every morning, something to chat to. His world changed. Mum, Claire Upchurch

On Thursday 29th July, Charlie flew out of the family home in Derby, and hasn't been seen since.

Aiden has not stopped looking for him, and now an appeal has been launched for his safe return.

If you have any information on Charlie's whereabouts, you can contact the family via Beauty's Legacy, a charity that reunites lost pets with their owners.