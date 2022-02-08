A stunning large-scale art installation featuring thousands of peace doves will be coming to Derby Cathedral this year.

Created by renowned sculptor and artist Peter Walker, Peace Doves will feature around 8,000 paper doves which will be suspended on ribbon above the nave of the Cathedral.

It will be on display from the April 23 until June 12 - and schools, community groups, wellbeing groups and the general public have been invited to decorate the doves.

They will feature messages of peace, love and hope reflecting the thoughts and feelings of Derby citizens from all faiths, ages and backgrounds.

Derby Cathedral will be welcoming the art installation in spring of this year.

Donations for the installation will go towards the care and work for the city’s Cathedral, helping to keep its doors open.

The installation which has previously been at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral, allowed visitors to take photos and videos in front of the shoulder height, angel wings which pulsate and change colour to a curated soundtrack.

The installation will free to view, with a suggested donation.