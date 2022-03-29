A dog attack has left a two-year-old boy in a critical condition.

Officers from West Mercia Police were called to the incident at a property in Egdon, Worcestershire.

Police said the youngster's family began to transport him to hospital themselves, but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre en-route on the advice of the ambulance service.

He was then transported from there to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers did not say how many dogs were involved in the incident, but did reveal that there will be a police presence at Worcester Countryside Centre and the Egdon address "for some time".

Police say they will remain at Worcester Countryside Centre 'for some time' Credit: Google Maps

Chief Inspector Fergus Green, said: "This is an incredibly sad incident and our thoughts are with the young child and his family.

"I’d like to offer reassurance that the dogs involved have now been secured and removed from the property in Egdon, and therefore pose no risk to the public.

"A police presence will remain in place at both Worcester Countryside Centre and the address in Egdon for some time.

"Investigations are ongoing in to the circumstances of the incident. We do not believe the dogs to be breeds banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

"We will provide further updates on the case as soon as we are able to."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.