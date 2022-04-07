Just Stop Oil claims activists 'inside' the Kingsbury oil terminal

Activist group Just Stop Oil has claimed activists affiliated to it are inside the Kingsbury Oil Terminal, near Tamworth in Warwickshire.

In a tweet, the group say they expect this to "impact on fuel supplies to petrol stations across England."

Warwickshire police have said that a "significant operation" is underway in Kingsbury to deal with "protest activity."

The force said they would "take action to deal with unlawful activity robustly and protect the rights of others."

Just Stop Oil protestors have blocked access to a number of oil refineries across the UK over recent weeks, including in Kingsbury. Warwickshire police say they have arrested eighty-eight protestors in connection to the protests over the last few days.