Play Brightcove video

By ITV Central reporter Ravneet Nandra

A couple from Telford say they're 'heartbroken' they may have to give away their two cats because of the soaring cost of living.

Alice Childs and her partner Stephen Griffiths have had the cats since they were kittens, but to make sure they're fed, they sometimes have to go without eating themselves.

The charity Cats Protection say they're seeing more and more owners being forced to give up their pets as a last resort to save money.

Alice Childs' cats Trouble and Rascal are now five years old.

She says she's struggling to balance her bills and the cost of looking after them. She said, "It's not a situation I've ever been in before.

"I've always been able to pay the bills and have a bit of fun on top. Put a bit of money aside. We've always been able to look after them but now it's a situation where sometimes I don't even want to get out of bed let alone breathe".

Alice works full time as a catering assistant at museum sites.

Her partner was made redundant before the pandemic, and is currently struggling to find work.

Like many across the Midlands, Alice's energy prices have gone up.

But she has the added cost of cat food, treats and toys, which she says she can't keep up with, and sometimes skips eating so her cats can instead.

"Just feeding them alone is upwards of £40 a month. The two cats, four sachets a day, plus the dried food, plus the treats, the toys. It's hard work at times.

"Sometimes it gets to a case where we don't eat just to make sure they've got food. And now the bills have gone so far behind you not even being able to catch up, it might be better for them to have a better home. Somewhere where there is less stress in the environment and can guarantee food in their stomach every month.

Alice Childs' cats Trouble and Rascal are now five years old Credit: ITV Central

The charity Cats Protection say they are seeing this all too often and fear that as costs continue to rise, they'll see larger numbers of kittens and cats being abandoned or given up for rehoming.

But they have some cost-cutting tips on concerned cat owners.

Top tips: