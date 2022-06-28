Proud family and friends look on as the Mercian regiment parades through Derby

Over the years the Mercian Regiment has been one of the most active operational regiments in the British Army, deploying to places like Afghanistan and Iraq.

It was formed 15 years ago and recruits largely from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Most recently the Mercians have been on exercises in Estonia to support its NATO allies.

But today soldiers from the regiment paraded through Derby which granted them Freedom of the city in 2007.

Troops marched with a military band from noon in front of proud mums, dads and grans.

Play Brightcove video

Parents we spoke to who were speaking about their sons said: "It's such a proud day, reminded me of the first day when he passed out when he was 17 - so chuffed to bits with it."

"We couldn't get to see him for the pass out because of covid so this is the first time I've seen him march. Super proud.

"Can't get prouder really for a kid that wasn't academic, to achieve what he's achieved is amazing."

Thomas Webb, Mercian regiment, who got back from Kenya in April said: "I'm born and bred here in Derby so to get back and walk round and for my family to actually see what I do it means everything.

We always get a good reception from Derby. For a Tuesday afternoon, it was great to see people come out of work and see the batalion as we march through."

Play Brightcove video

Read more: