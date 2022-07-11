An 88-year-old women has died following a house fire in Chilwell, Nottingham.

The woman died inside property as emergency services were called to Cator Lane shortly after midday on Sunday, July 10.

A joint fire and police investigation is now taking place to establish the exact cause of the fire.

At the time of the fire neighbours described a strong smell of smoke.

Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the woman’s family at this extremely sad and difficult time."We're keeping an open mind while we determine what caused the fire but at the moment there's no suggestion of any suspicious circumstances."