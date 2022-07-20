Trams in Nottingham are facing big delays today, due to yesterday's extreme heat.

A number of trams are out of action awaiting repair.

Earlier today no service was running between The Royal Centre and The Railway Station.

Passengers were told to instead use their ticket on NCT Navy Line buses.

In the latest update NET said: "We are running through to all destinations with significant delays. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

East Midlands Railway have written on social media today saying:

"We are still experiencing disruption on our Intercity route due to trains and crew being out of place after the earlier line closure.

"You can now use your tickets dated 18th, 19th and 20th (today) to travel tomorrow instead. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."