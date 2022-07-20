Limited train services have started running through Birmingham New Street this morning, but passengers are still being advised to check timetables before they travel today.

Yesterday, trains came to a standstill at the Midlands busiest station, after the extreme heat damaged multiple section of 25,000-volt overhead electric lines.

Five trains were stranded and unable to reach the platform. Paramedic and HART officers helped evacuate passengers from the trains onto platform level.

Overnight, teams from Network rail fixed the faults caused by the heat wave, but they are still advising people to check before they travel.

Teams have worked overnight to fix faults caused by the extreme heat Credit: Network Rail

Which trains are running?

It will take some time to get back to a normal timetable, as the trains and crews aren't in the places they should be.

There are no direct services between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton while work continues to repair damaged electric lines in Winson Green. Trains will not stop at the stations in between but will divert south via Perry Barr.

Some trains have started running through Birmingham New Street Credit: Network Rail

Steven Ireland, Network Rail’s Central route performance and customer director, said: "We’re sorry to passengers impacted by the damaged caused to our overhead electric lines during the record-breaking heat.

"Specialist teams worked all night to get most routes back up and running today. I’d like to thank people for their patience and urge anyone planning a rail journey today to check before they travel before they set out by using the National Rail Enquiries website or app.”

People are advised that journeys will take longer, and trains could be busier while services return to normal.