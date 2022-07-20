Travel disruption due to the heatwave continued this morning - as rail bosses say the extreme heat caused major damage to the railway network across the Midlands.

At Birmingham New Street, overhead electric wires suffered severe damage on Tuesday.

Overnight repair work was carried out, but as of first thing this morning all lines remained blocked. Network Rail bosses said disruption was expected until around 1pm.

Chiltern Railways, which runs services from Birmingham Snow Hill and Moor Street as well as serving Stratford-upon-Avon and Stourbridge, has also warned of last-minute changes to services - with some journeys through Leamington Spa already suffering disruption.

Meanwhile, there are further delays and cancellations on the East Midlands Railway network, due to damage to the infrastructure.

Safety inspections of the tracks began at 5 o'clock this morning.

Services affected include the Nottingham to London service in both directions, which isn't expected to restart until mid-morning, and those running between Leicester and Nottingham.

People are being urged to check ahead before travelling.