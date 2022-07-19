No trains are currently operating in and out of New Street Station in Birmingham after a fault with electrical overhead lines.

All trains due into the station have been stopped, with five trains stranded and unable to reach platforms.

Network Rail says rapid response teams are working to help passengers get off the trains.

The fault causing the problems at the Midlands' busiest station is with the 25,000 volt overhead lines which power the trains.

A Network Rail spokesperson added: "We’re sorry to people impacted. Please do not travel today while we are dealing with unprecedented heat on the railway.”

More to follow.