A group of 60 Ukrainian refugees and their host families have been treated to a day out at a farm today in Worcestershire.

It was organised by Kathleen O'Hara from Solihull, who is hosting a refugee family herself, as she wanted to give the families - who have suffered so much - something fun to do.

She said: "They've lost everything, they've come to a strange country and some of the ladies, most of the adults are busy learning english, going to college and lessons everyday and I just thought it would be nice to have some fun."

A local coach company provided the transport, the attraction Atwell Farm Park gave discounted entry and Kathleen raised the rest of the funds needed through donations from family and friends.

Kathleen raised over a thousand pounds thanks to the generosity of her local Solihull community.

This isn't the first time that family-run Atwell Farm Park have supported Ukrainian refugees. Back in March they provided a collection point for donated goods and sent 50 lorry loads to the Ukrainian border through Oakland International, which is owned by one of the family.

Atwel Farm in Worcestershire welcomed Ukrainian refugees for a fun day out. Credit: ITV News Central

The Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched by the government in March to allow people in the UK to sponsor a named Ukrainian family to live with them as Russia's invasion of the country wages on.

People who went on the day trip are staying in and around Solihull and told ITV News the day was a chance for them to meet other families and focus on something other than the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian refugee Natalia Zaitseva, who is being hosted by Kathleen, said: "It's a lovely place.

"I think that sometimes we need some place where we can communicate, where our children can play, because we are all the time thinking about our problems, but here we have time for rest and relax."