A number of homes have been evacuated in Shrewsbury this evening due to an "ongoing incident".

People are being asked to avoid Minsterley Road in Pontesbury and nearby areas while emergency services investigate.

West Mercia Police said they have put up a 100m cordon around the road and "a number of properties are being evacuated".

In a tweet, the force added: "People are asked to avoid the area and to seek alternative routes whilst emergency services are at the scene."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed they are dealing with a suspected hazardous material.

