A West Mercia Police constable has been found not guilty of assaulting retired Aston Villa footballer Dalian Atkinson during a fatal arrest involving a taser in 2016.

Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 32, has been cleared at Birmingham Crown Court of assaulting the former professional footballer, who died after a confrontation with police outside his father’s Telford home in August 2016.

Jurors deliberated for three hours and two minutes before acquitting Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, who struck Dalian Atkinson three times with a baton after he was tasered to the ground by Pc Benjamin Monk, who was jailed last year for manslaughter.

Bettley-Smith told her trial she was left “shaking from head to toe” and was sure she would have come to serious harm if Mr Atkinson had managed to get to his feet.

The 32-year-old told the jury she had used her baton lawfully as a last resort as she desperately tried to control Mr Atkinson, who she said was “actively resisting and trying to get up” at the scene in Meadow Close, Trench.

Following the acquittal, the trial judge John Butterfield KC told the jury: “You leave the court with my real thanks.”

What happened?

Pc Bettley-Smith and Monk, who were in a relationship at the time, were sent to the scene after Dalian Atkinson's metal state became disturbed.

This is suspected to be due to a build-up of toxins in his body, as a result of kidney failure.

Jurors heard that Atkinson was tasered three times in total and Pc Bettley-Smith hit him with a baton.

Monk, 43, was jailed for eight years in July 2021 after forensic evidence proved he had kicked Mr Atkinson at least twice in the head, after tasering him to the ground.

Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on Pc Bettley-Smith last year when they convicted Monk of manslaughter.

Claiming to have been terrified, the probationary officer, who is 5ft 5ins tall, said the incident was the only occasion she had drawn her baton during her full-time service, which began six months earlier.