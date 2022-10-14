Play Brightcove video

IN FULL: Our reporter Raheem Rashid has been speaking to a Midlands aid worker who flew over to Pakistan

A GP from Solihull has travelled to Pakistan to oversee aid relief efforts following the country’s disastrous floods.

Three months after they first hit the country, many areas remain underwater.

In pictures filmed for ITV News Central in the Balochistan province this week, fields are seen still submerged under feet of water - while roads to bring in much needed supplies remain virtually impassable.

Fundraising efforts from the Midlands are taking effect, with Dr Adeel Riaz flying over to make sure aid money goes to those in desperate need.

"I wanted to meet with the flood victims, meet with the volunteers and see what support we can provide them" - Dr Adeel Riaz

Play Brightcove video

£1,500 Dr Riaz’s initial fundraising target

£500,000 How much Dr Riaz and Aghosh UK have raised for the Pakistani flood relief effort

The money is now being used to fund vast tent villages - which provide food, clean water and medical services to thousands of displaced people.

In partnership with other disaster relief agencies, the tent villages have been set up as a temporary lifeline for families whose lives have been washed away.

In each village, 100 tents provide 1,000 people with a temporary home.

Each day, rows of hot food are cooked for nearly 2,000 people - staples like biryani, roti and curry are handed out - served on site, or packed up and distributed to communities who are unable to travel.

‘I lost my home and land and I'm trying to help all these affected people,’ Volunteer Abdul Salam said he was made homeless by the flood

Play Brightcove video

As the flood hit in July - the longevity of this disaster means there are long-term health concerns that are starting to arise. Three months in, pregnant women are starting to give birth in the tent villages.

Aid and medical supplies for them are vitally necessary.

Mobile health units, that travel around hard-hit areas, are equipped with potentially life-saving equipment - with a pharmacy and an ultrasound room.

While it seems almost cruel that new life enters a world devastated by a biblical environmental disaster - Dr Riaz and his team hope that donations from the Midlands can only help ease some of Pakistan's pain.