Play Brightcove video

A Nottingham charity which is helping to rebuild communities destroyed by floods in Pakistan says more money is needed to prevent further humanitarian disaster.

Muslim Hands is offering life-saving support in the country, including handing out food parcels and medicines in the worst affected areas.

More than 1,000 people have been killed while millions have been displaced, and at least 250,000 homes have been washed away or badly damaged after torrential Monsoon rains hit the country.

The demand for help was so high, the self-funded aid agency said it faced an overwhelming task to support everyone.

Fundraising Director, Yasrab Shah, said: "It looks like something out of a disaster movie out of Hollywood when you see five story concrete hotels being pulled into the river and then washed away.

People evacuate from a flood-hit area in Tando Allahyar District in southern Pakistan's Sindh Province. Credit: PA Images

"It's catastrophic, I've heard them use the term 'qiyamat sughra' which means it's a 'small day of judgement'.

"It's overwhelming and a huge catastrophe."

Muslim Hands has asked supporters in the UK to donate whatever they can to help "their brothers and sisters" in Pakistan.

Officials say at least 700,000 homes have been destroyed by the flooding which has been caused by an intense period of heavy rain.

The unprecedented monsoon season - which began earlier than normal this year - has affected all four of the country's provinces.

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shabaz Sharif, has vowed the government will provide housing to all those who lost their homes, as he said that the rains are the heaviest the country has seen in three decades.

People wade through a flooded area of Sohbatpur, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province. Credit: AP

The Queen has expressed sympathy for those affected by the floods, which will likely worsen Pakistan’s already dire economic situation.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan," she said in a message to the country's president.

"My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts."