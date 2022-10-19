Thrill seekers could receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be on the final ride of Alton Towers' iconic Nemesis rollercoaster.

Nemesis lovers have until November 6, to ride Europe's first inverted rollercoaster before it closes to undergo a major revamp.

The ride is due to return in 2024, so the Staffordshire theme park is holding a competition for Nemesis lovers to be able to have a seat on the final ride with its creator John Wardley.

An announcement was made last month - drawing a huge response on social media, due to the high popularity of the attraction.

The Last Ride lottery-style competition will pick 14 winners to take part in the last ride of Nemesis and receive a VIP Alton Towers experience.

Each winner will receive a VIP Alton Towers Theme Park experience for up to 2 people including 1-day complimentary access to Alton Towers Theme Park (including access to the Fireworks), with 1-day Gold Fastrack Pass and meet and greet with Nemesis creator John Wardley.

They will also receive a souvenir goodie bag.