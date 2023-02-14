A police officer's motorbike has been pinched, while attending a stolen vehicle course.

The three-day course was on how to identify stolen vehicles, even after offenders have adjusted or removed Vehicle Identification Numbers or other markings.

Pictures show three people taking the bike at a hotel in Swindon during the early hours of the morning.

A team spokesperson said: "The irony isn't lost on us!

"One of our Rural Crime Team officers had his personal motorbike stolen.....while he was attending a 'Stolen Vehicle Examiner & Identification Course'."Unfortunately, three unknown offenders stole the officer's bike at a hotel in the Swindon area during the early hours."

They added: "Fortunately, the officer had fitted a disc lock, steering lock, immobiliser and three separate tracking devices to the bike that immediately disabled the bike on it being moved."

The bike was located a few hundred meters away with damage to the locks and electronics, the spokesperson said, as the safety features prevented them getting far.

They added: "After securing the bike, both officers attended the final day of training.

"We're happy to report that they both passed the course, making them accredited stolen vehicle examiners for the team and Warwickshire Police."