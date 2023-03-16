National Express bus drivers in the West Midlands will strike on Monday 20 March.

It's after National Express refused to allow drivers to vote on its latest offer during meetings at their depots - according to Unite the Union.

Industrial action was scheduled to begin and over 3,200 drivers and more than 200 engineers were set to walk out in a dispute over pay.

The strike was suspended, Unite said, to allow for an improved offer to be balloted on by members but is now back on.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite stands shoulder-to-shoulder with our members at National Express – attempts at union busting by the company will not change that. They will receive Unite’s complete and utter support during these strikes for a fair pay rise.”

A spokesperson for National Express West Midlands said: “This is an outrageous and calculating misrepresentation of what has happened. We have been calling for a vote all along and people can see our previous comments on that.

"We want our drivers to have a chance to make up their own minds on our improved offer.

"We improved our offer to 14.3% on the base rate in year one and we added certainty - at Unite’s request - for years two and three at 3.5% and 2.2%.

"Not only that but we were willing to give an Inflation Guarantee so that if inflation was above either 4% in year two or 3% in year three, we’d have re-opened the negotiations.

“We believe drivers should have their say in a free and fair way. We believe in a democratic process and support a confidential ballot."