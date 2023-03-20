Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central reporter Pablo Taylor speaks to the father of Tristan Holmes, who died seven years after being stabbed

The father of a man who has died seven years after being stabbed is pleading for justice as police launch a murder investigation.

Tristan Holmes was stabbed outside a pub in Derby, aged 15, in 2015.

The stabbing punctured his liver and after seven years of medical treatment, including three liver transplants, he died in June 2022.

Tristan's father, Paul Livingston, has issued a plea for justice as police hunt for the man who stabbed his son.

Mr Livingston had been by Tristan's side during his care over the seven years since the stabbing, during which he had three liver transplants - all of which were unsuccessful.

The grieving father says he didn't make it to the hospital in time to say goodbye to his son.

Mr Livingston describes how he missed his son on the day he died by just "five minutes"

Play Brightcove video

He says: "I missed him by five minutes.

"I was with him that day. And I went home. Unfortunately by the time I got the call and got down there, I'd missed him by five minutes."

The stabbing was caught on camera, but, despite an investigation back in 2015 and an individual being questioned, no charges were able to be brought.

According to officers, Mr Holmes was reluctant to prosecute at the time and this decision was supported at the time.

Mr Livingston says his son deserves justice.

The grieving father said it would give him "peace of mind" knowing his son has had justice in the stabbing attack he endured at 15

Play Brightcove video

He told ITV News Central: "It would give me some peace of mind, that they've been brought to justice and knowing that my son has got the justice he deserves and the family and his friends."

Derbyshire Police has now launched a murder investigation following Mr Holme's death.

Investigators believe members of the public will know who stabbed Mr Holmes and are asking them to come forward with any information.

Play Brightcove video

Detective Chief Inspector Greg McGill said: "People in the community will know exactly who this was. And I don't think it will be any secret to anybody.

"There will be people that we didn't speak to at the time. And I'd ask those people to come forward if they saw anything at the time, then please come forward. If you saw anything at the time, then speak to us."

Anyone with information can contact Derbyshire Police on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…