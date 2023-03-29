Billionaire businessman John Caudwell has announced the birth of his seventh child, aged 70, in what he describes as the 'most beautiful experience.'

The Phones4u founder and former Olympian Modesta Vzesniauskaite have named their baby girl Isabella Sky, and she was born at 10:40pm last night (28 March).

Mr Caudwell, who lives in Staffordshire, tweeted about the couple's joy while sharing heartwarming photos with the newborn.

He said: "We look forward to introducing Isabella to her brothers and sisters, family and friends."

The couple welcomed their son, William John, in 2021 after struggling to conceive for three years.

Billionaire Mr Caudwell is already a father to Rebekah, aged 42, Libby, aged 34, Rufus, aged 25, Scarlett, aged 20, and Jacobi, aged 18.And former Lithuanian Olympic cyclist Vzesniauskaite, aged 39, has an 11-year-old son Leonardo from her first marriage.

He announced the pregnancy on Twitter earlier this month by sharing a CT scan.

He said: "In amongst all the book launch interviews, @Vzesniauskaite and I also have some exciting personal news, we're expecting another baby."

Mr Caudwell adds: "Come March, two years after the arrival of our first child together, William John, he and Leonardo will have a baby sister."This pregnancy was something of a surprise, especially as we tried for three years with William. But we are both so excited to meet our new daughter and for her to meet William, Leo and all her siblings."As @Vzesniauskaite says, dreams came true. Modesta is a wonderful mother. But, of course, raising a girl is very different from raising boys. I can’t wait to see her bonding with and parenting our much-longed-for daughter."

The couple live in Mr Caudwell's Staffordshire mansion Broughton Hall near Eccleshall, but also spend time in London and Monaco.

Modesta's Lithuanian family were welcomed to Broughton Hall for an extravagant baby shower last month.

Family man John Caudwell, 70, already has a young child with former Lithuanian Olympic cyclist Vzesniauskaite, aged 39. Credit: Twitter/@JohnDCaudwell

In 1987, John Caudwell and his brother Brian registered Midland Mobile Phones as a mobile phone wholesaler, and the business grew exponentially into Phones4u.

He sold the company in 2006 for £1.5 billion and started the Stoke-based charity Caudwell Children.

The billionaire philanthropist has pledged 70% of his wealth to charity.

