A man in his 20s has been injured in a petrol station shooting in Birmingham.

It happened outside the Gulf petrol station on Washwood Heath Road in Saltley just after 1am on Tuesday.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene, before he was taken to hospital.

Officers then sealed off the area with a cordon, and were later seen bagging up evidence.

Gulf Petrol Station on Washwood Heath Road Credit: Google Maps

In a statement West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a man was injured after shots were fired in Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham, just after 1am today.

"Officers found a man in his 20s being treated by paramedics before he was taken to hospital.

Officers from West Midlands Police were seen bagging up evidence. Credit: BPM MEDIA

"A forensic examination of the scene is being carried out and investigators are also trawling CCTV as enquiries continue.

"We understand incidents like this can be concerning for people in the area and our local policing teams have stepped up patrols."