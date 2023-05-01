Five people held over attempted murder after shots fired in Birmingham

Five people continue to be questioned by police after gun shots were fired in Birmingham on Saturday afternoon.

A house and two cars were damaged in Hockley Close at around 4pm.

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, where he remains under arrest for attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Of the seven originally arrested, two men, aged 27 and 18, have been released without charge. Five others remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Jackie Nicholson said: “We know this incident has caused concern in the local community and this is entirely understandable. Firearms have no place on our streets and we work hard to pursue those who carry them, creating such fear and potential harm.