Footage showing Michael Copeland running with a fridge affixed to his back during the three peaks challenge he completed for charity

A man who attempted to summit the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales to raise money for charity has now completed the challenge.

Michael Copeland, from Stafford, successfully completed the challenge in just under 24 hours.

Mr Copeland said: "The fridge represents the burden that mental health can have on us all.

"I'm a massive overthinker and always think I'm not good enough. I always want to be doing more.

"The fridge had words related to mental health written on it to capture people's attention and start talking about mental health awareness.

"The last part of Snowdon had 40mph winds and heavy rain. It was in the dark at 3am.

"My legs just didn't want to work. I was thinking, I just don't want to fail. I've come this far, I can't fail now.

"During the last hour, we had to run because logistics meant we didn't have time on our side.

"We just knew we wouldn't make it unless we ran.

Michael completed the three peaks in 23 hours and 50 minutes and has raised just under £5,000 for the charity, Mind.

