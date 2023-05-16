People living in Stoke-on-Trent say fly-tipping has got so bad, they're afraid to open their doors for fear rats will enter their homes.

Residents in Hanley say fly-tipping has become a persistent problem in the city, with flies infesting mounds of rubbish that has been dumped in alleyways.

One resident who lives in Hanley told ITV News Central that she has challenged fly-tippers on more than one occasion. Sue Lambert said:

"They just dump it in the entry and they're not bothered, they don't care. You try and tell them and you get abused.

"You get threats and I'm at the point now where I think why am I bothering."

Stoke-on-Trent City Council are aware of the fly-tipping problem and installed gates to block off alleyways, thinking fly-tipping was coming from out of town.

The city council now says most of the rubbish is coming from houses that back onto the alleyways.

Council teams in Stoke-on-Trent removing rubbish from the alleyway. Credit: ITV News Central

The councillor who is responsible for the cleanup says there isn't enough money in the budget to fix the problem for good.

Cllr Amjad Wazir said: "We don't have enough money in the budget at the moment to do all this.

"We shouldn't be doing this, it's up to the residents to dispose the rubbish properly into incinerators.

The city council says those caught fly-tipping could be fined £400.