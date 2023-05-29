A Sky Blues fan says he is 'fuming' after he was charged £320 for a taxi home from the Championship play-off final - despite having paid for a return train ticket home.

Jason Eyden, from Binley, left his home on Saturday morning with his two sons Reece and Luke to catch the train to the showcase game.

Jason said: "We knew that Chiltern Railways had tweeted at midnight saying the trains were overbooked and anyone leaving from Warwick and Leamington should arrange alternative travel. This didn't affect us as we are from Coventry, but this was wrong."

Jason said that Wembley Stadium was "rammed" after the match ended, so him and his sons went to London Euston thinking they could hop on any train going nearby to Coventry, but that wasn't the case.

"We were physically stopped from going onto three trains, then other trains were cancelled and the only available train was an hour waiting time, and we could see more Coventry fans appearing so we ended up taking a taxi home.

"The £320 should have been a lot more, but the driver agreed the price after seeing our plight, but I will never get on a train ever again."

Jason, Luke and Reece arrived home at midnight.

He added: "We were stopped physically by staff on three trains we boarded and they didn't seem to care at all about our situation and just said to get a taxi. This was the worst part of our journey despite the result on the pitch."

Jason thinks major events like the play-off finals should be an "easy thing to organise". "More people equals more trains are needed. It's just incompetence at a grand scale to say it's 50% overbooked 8 hours before the first train."

But Jason did say the best part of the day was how the team conducted themselves on and off the pitch, adding: "Coventry can be proud of them all."

