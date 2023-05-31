Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central reporter Pablo Taylor meets barber Kaycie Francis - who's changing hairstyles - and stereotypes.

One of Birmingham's most well-known barbers says his disability has only made him stronger, as he continues his incredible success story.

Kaycie Francis, who works at Smokey barbers in the city's Primark store, was born with cerebral palsy, a condition which affects the way he walks.

However he hasn't let it get in the way of his career, and now boasts nearly 90,000 followers on TikTok, with some famous names among his list of clients.

“My most recent one is the new Villa signing who was bought for £24m, Jhon Jader Durán."

"He walked in and I realised he played for Villa and now he’s one of my closest clients.”

Kaycie works at Smokey barbers in Birmingham's Primark store

Kaycie has been cutting hair for eight years.

He admits it was difficult at the start, when customers could often be judgemental.

"People always judge no matter what they say, people always judge. First impressions are always everything, especially as a barber. People would look at you and think ‘oh he doesn’t know what he’s doing.'"

It was only a matter of time though, until Kaycie's talent shone through and today's customers know it's all about how good he is at cutting hair and nothing else.

Kaycie says his journey as a barber is only just getting started, with plans to one day open up an online training academy to teach people how to cut hair.

He also has some strong advice for anyone born a condition like his:

“Just keep going, just keep pushing and have determination."

"At the end of the day, people are going to look at you differently. But you know what, you can’t let that put you down. So you have to just get on with life and just prosper.”