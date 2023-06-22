Events across the Midlands to mark Windrush anniversary 75 years on

It's 75 years this year since HMT Empire Windrush sailed into Tilbury Docks in Essex as part of plans to help rebuild Britain following the Second World War.

The ship brought the first post-war migrants from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean islands that were then British colonies to the UK in 1948.

There were more than 1,000 passengers on board that first sailing, three-quarters-of-a-century ago.

Over a 23-year period, an estimated half a million people made the 8,000 mile journey -encouraged to the UK to help rebuild a Britain battered by war.

A series of events are taking place across the Midlands to mark the milestone.

What was the Windrush Scandal?

Campaigners continue to seek justice for Windrush generation victims Credit: PA

Adult Windrush immigrants from the 1960s and early 1970s were usually given permanent right to reside stamps when they arrived on UK shores.

The 1971 Immigration Act confirmed that the Windrush generation had, and have, the right to live in the UK.

But they were not given any documents to demonstrate their status and the Home Office did not keep a record of those granted leave to remain.

Campaigners delivering a petition to Downing Street on Friday 19 June Credit: PA

In the decades since the Windrush generation had arrived in Britain, immigration law had changed as successive governments sought to get tough on border control.

As a result, some lost their jobs, their homes, and, according to a report into the scandal “their sense of identity and wellbeing”.

What does the Home Office say?

Home Office

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "I and the whole of government remain absolutely committed to righting the wrongs of the Windrush scandal.

"Already we have paid or offered more than £72 million in compensation to those affected and we continue to make improvements so people receive the maximum award as quickly as possible, but we know there is more to do, and will work tirelessly to make sure such an injustice is never repeated. "The Windrush Generation and their descendants have made a significant and lasting contribution to the UK’s cultural, social and economic life.

"The 75th anniversary of the historic arrival of HMT Empire Windrush is an opportunity to celebrate them and their families."

What is Windrush Day?

Windrush Day is a day to celebrate the Caribbean culture and those who came over 73 years ago today to help rebuild post-war Britain.

The event was established in 2018 in the wake the Windrush scandal.

BIRMINGHAM and WARWICKSHIRE

Birmingham city centre

Flow Fusion open dance workshops Mondays, 8:10pm to 9:10pm 27 March to 31 August 2023. Open Caribbean and Contemporary Jazz Dance Workshops in the heart of Birmingham.

A Generational Groove To be confirmed June, July and August. A multigenerational music event.

Windrush 75 community event Saturday 17 June 2023. An information and social event for the whole Handsworth community.

Celebrating 75 anniversary of Windrush exhibition Monday 19 June 2023. Art exhibition.

Celebrating 75 anniversay of Windrush talk Tuesday 20 June 2023. Immigration talk

Blackstory Partnership Windrush Day Thursday 22 June 2023. Anniversary event to celebrate 75th anniversary of Windrush

Windrush Day 75: Lunch and Music event Thursday 22 June 2023. Lunch and live music with Birmingham Museums Trust

Their Journey, Our Heritage Project Launch: Windrush 75 Thursday 22 June 2023. Launch event for the OSCAR Birmingham Windrush project 'Their Journey, Our Heritage’

Windrush Saturday Summer School Programme Music Workshop Weekly 22 June to 17 August 2023. Summer School Music Workshop

Windrush stories Thursday 22 June 2023. Bringing Windrush elders and young people together

Windrush 75 community event Thursday 22 June 2023. An information and social event for the whole Nechells community

Leaning into the Wind exhibition Daily during the Library of Birmingham's opening times 22 June to 26 August 2023. Art exhibition to celebrate and explore Windrush 75

My grandparents, my parents and I. Daily 22 to 23 June 2023. Original stage production

Windrush jewellery month Daily 22 June to 22 July 2023. Celebrate, educate and raise awareness of the contribution of African Caribbean jewellers to the British Jewellery trade

Shades of Black and Friction Arts: Leaning into the Wind exhibition Saturday 24 June 2023. Art exhibition to celebrate and explore Windrush 75 - talk and question and answer

DANCERUSH 2023 Saturday 24 June 2023. Dance event to celebrate Windrush

Windrush Day 75: Stories and Crafts Saturday 24 June 2023. Arts, crafts and storytelling with Birmingham Museums Trust

Windrush celebration event Monday 26 June 2023. Warwickshire County Cricket Club are celebrating Windrush 75 with a cricketing twist

Celebrating 75 anniversary of Windrush Friday 30 June 2023. Film and documentary

Windrush conversations Friday 30 June 2023. Remember, celebrate and share memories of the Windrush experience

Celebrating 75 anniversary of Windrush Saturday 1 July 2023. Evening meal and entertainment

Windrush 75 in Aston Saturday 1 July 2023 Meal and entertainment Windrush 75 in Aston Saturday 8 July 2023. Film, talk and afternoon tea

Windrush conversations Saturday 15 July 2023. Remember, celebrate and share memories of the Windrush experience

Windrush 75 in Aston Saturday 29 July 2023. Fun in the park with artists and entertainment

Their Journey Our Legacy Saturday 29 July 2023. 'Their Journey Our Legacy' organised by the West Indian Chaplaincy

Family fun day Saturday 29 July 2023. Seaside family fun day

Windrush conversations Saturday 5th August 2023. Remember, celebrate and share memories the Windrush experience

Good Vibrations mini Caribbean festival Wednesday 9 August 2023. Dementia-friendly steel pan troupe performance

Windrush Celebration Evening with The Notebenders Big Band Saturday 19 August 2023. Evening celebration of Windrush through music

Amazing Grace Saturday 19 August 2023. Recordings of personal experiences of Windrush

Untold stories of the Windrush generation. Sunday 20 August 2023. Celebrating Windrush stories through a live performance

COVENTRY

Coventry Cathedral Credit: PA Images

Civic Reception is being planned for later in the summer for representatives of those first arrivals and their descendants.

Coventry will also be flying the Windrush Flag outside the Council House.

Windrush 75 Award Ceremony, Dinner & Dance June 24. E﻿ntertainment on the night from Pete Campbell, with DJMikey Dee and DJ Kat.

LEICESTER

Leicester city centre

Invited guests and community elders will join members of the consortium for a launch event at City Hall on National Windrush Day – Thursday 22 June.

Windrush Day Annual Lecture Thursday 22 June, 6pm, City Rooms, Hotel Street. Serendipity present the 2023 lecture by Gary Younge, academic, author, broadcaster and journalist. Tickets: £8/£10.

Opal 22’s 75th Windrush Anniversary Fete & High Tea Saturday 24 June, 1pm – 6pm, Museum Square. Free live music, including Ska and Mento plus dance and theatre performances. High Tea (£27.80per person) is bookable in advance, limited tickets available.

Opal 22’s Culture Clash: A Community Block Party Sunday 25 June, 1pm – 6pm, Museum Square. A celebration featuring performers from each corner of the city, workshops and food from around the world. Free admission.

Windrush Sounds with DJ Herdle White Sunday 25 June, 12pm - 1.30pm; 2pm - 3.30pm, Leicester Museum & Art Gallery. Join former Radio Leicester presenter Herdle White in the Victorian Gallery for the sounds of the Windrush Generation. Free admission.

On Monday 26 June, staff at the African-Caribbean Centre will invite children from local schools to join them for a day of storytelling. Antiguan storyteller Baden Prince will entertain the young guests with his tales from 9.15am.

Inspirational Role Models From Tuesday 27 June, African Caribbean Centre, Maidstone Road. A series of panels featuring personal stories from the second and third Windrush generations go on display at the African Caribbean Centre. The six panels celebrate some of the inspirational descendants of the Windrush Generation who have gone on to become positive role models for young Black boys today. Free admission.

Libraries Across Leicester’s libraries, displays of Windrush-themed books will encourage people to read the stories of the Windrush Generation and their descendants.

Heart of the Nation: Migration and the Making of the NHS Opens Friday 30 June, Leicester Museum & Art Gallery. A new exhibition will focus on people who have come to Britain from all over the world to help build and sustain the NHS since 1948. Created by the Migration Museum, the exhibition will use photography, film and oral histories to shine a light on those members of the Windrush Generation whose vital role in the NHS is often forgotten.

DERBY

Events to mark the 75th anniversary of Windrush in Derby will be taking place on the 22 and 25 June 2023. Various locations across Derby.

Thursday 22 June. Windrush Flag raising 10.30am at St Peter Hilton Memorial Gardens, Corporation St, DE1 3AS

Windrush Stories 12.30-4pm at Derby Museum and Art Gallery, DE1 1BS. Listen to Dr. Panya Banjoko and Derby seniors share stories of their childhood as children from the Windrush era. Book free tickets via TicketSource For further details contact: Derby Museum & Art Gallery on 01332 641901 or email Support@derby.gov.uk

Sun 25 June: Service of thanksgiving 11am at the New Testament Church of God, Brighton Road DE24 8SZ FREE event, open to all. Service of thanksgiving 11.30am - 1pm at Assemblies of the First Born, Holy Trinity Church, London Road, Derby. Invited local dignitaries include MPs, councillors, local community organisations, and representation from the High Commissioners of the Caribbean nations.

Windrush Reception: A celebration of the history and contribution the Windrush Generation and their descendants have brought to Derby and the country. From 2pm - 6pm at Derby West Indian Community Centre, Carrington Street.

NOTTINGHAM

Nottingham’s Old Market Square Credit: ITV News Central