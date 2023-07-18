Police in Leicester have arrested seven people after a fight involving around 30 men, with weapons including cricket bats.

It happened at Rushey Fields Recreation Ground, where police were called at around 7.15pm on Sunday (16 July), where four people had been injured.

The fight followed a local cricket match being played nearby.

Seven men, aged 25, 26, 26, 27, 29, 32 and 42, of Leicester, were arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident.

They have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Leicestershire Police confirmed a dispersal order, under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act, was issued on Sunday evening at the park and the surrounding area. The order, was in place until 1.45am yesterday (Monday).

Detective Inspector Jenny Tattersall said: “Four people have reported being injured in the incident and seven arrests have now been made in connection with the disorder. Please be assured that a full investigation remains ongoing as we continue to establish the circumstances of the incident.

“As part of our enquiries, we are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information to make contact. If you saw the incident or have any information, please make contact with us. If you have any footage of the incident, including CCTV, phone recordings, dashcam footage or video doorbell footage, please also get in touch.

“A dispersal order was put in place on Sunday evening to help prevent any further disorder and to reduce any alarm or distress caused to members of the public.

“We do understand the concern this incident will have caused and have officers in the area speaking to people and offering reassurance. Please do speak to them about any concerns you have or any information you have.

“You can also report any information to us online at www.leics.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident 524 of 16 July. Always call 999 in an emergency.”