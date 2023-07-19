A man has been arrested after he forced his way into a pub in Nottingham and stole alcohol.

Police were called to the Gooseberry Bush in Peel Street after the alarm on the premises was sounded just after 2am on Tuesday, 18 July.

Officers found a man inside the premises and discovered that a window at the back of the pub had been forced open.

They saw a man climb out of the window, where he was detained and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A bag was also found that contained a number of tools including pliers and a set of Allen keys.

It also contained nine bottles of spirits including whiskey, rum and vodka worth more than £200.

Sergeant Simon Lacey said: “Officers treat every report of burglary, business or home, extremely seriously as we know the immense impact this crime has on victims.“

"We were on the scene within minutes of this job coming through and managed to detain a 43-year-old man and arrest him on suspicion of burglary.“

"We also managed to return the bottles of alcohol back to the pub, preventing them losing a lot of stock.”