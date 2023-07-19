Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a new skydive record is set

A new skydiving record has been set by 41 jumpers who combined in formation 15,000ft above the ground.

The team of jumpers combined above Skydive Langar in Nottingham making the largest ever sequential formation dive in the UK.

Formation skydiving involves participants taking hold of one another to create shapes while falling at speeds of about 120mph (193km/h) for up to one minute, Skydive Langar said.

They set the record by making two consecutive shapes in the sky involving all 41 people - the largest number of British jumpers ever to do it.

Soon after setting the new record, they formed three consecutive formations and in doing so, broke their own record.

Skydivers fell at speeds of about 120mph (193km/h) for up to one minute Credit: Skydive Langar

The record took three jumps to complete and included British national champions, world champions, world record holders, coaches and skydive instructors who jumped from three aircraft flying side by side at 15,000 feet.

On their site the team said: "We’re very proud to be part of this new record and pushing the discipline of formation skydiving forward. Thank you to everyone involved and who made it happen."

