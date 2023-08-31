Play Brightcove video

Watch the astonishing footage of badgers playing on a trampoline. Pictures from SWNS.

Astonishing CCTV footage shows two badgers enjoying some rough and tumble on a garden trampoline.

Lisa Kolade, 43, from Birstall suspected there had been some activity on the garden equipment when she spotted paw prints.

She then checked her CCTV camera and discovered the animals seemingly letting off steam, on Friday 25 August.

Play time lasts more than two minutes, with the animals racing up and down the trampoline, circling one another, and rolling around in a ball.

The repeatedly leave its surface, before seemingly being unable to resist returning for an extra bounce!