A knife-wielding burglar who stole a sleeping pensioner's only means of contacting her daughter has been jailed.

Andrew Knighton broke into the 85-year-old widow's Ilkeston home on 22 March 2023, stealing an array of items, including cans of salmon.

The 43-year-old also took the woman's tablet device, which she used to video call her daughter in Australia. Other stolen items include two TVs, a locket and bank cards.

CCTV footage shows Knighton entering the pensioner's house at approximately 1:30am, and leaving two hours later.

When she woke up, the woman found a large bread knife at the top of her stairs which had been left by the intruder.

She noticed her spare room had been searched so hid in her bedroom until police arrived, who assured her that Knighton was no longer on her property.

"Scared in my own home"

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: “I have been left feeling scared in my own home, to the point that I have been to stay with my son immediately after the burglary.

“The thought that someone had been into my room whilst I slept made me feel very unsafe and I feel unnerved because of this.

“This crime has not only affected me emotionally but financially as well due to the loss of property and the damage to my window that they have caused when entering my property.”

Knighton, who carried out a number of burglaries in Ilkeston between March and April 2023, admitted burglary and theft at Derby Crown Court, and has been jailed for three years.

PC Natalie Morton, from Derbyshire Police said: “Having your home burgled is such a massive invasion of privacy so Knighton’s crimes will have had a long-lasting impact on the victims.

“I’m pleased he is now behind bars and hope that it helps the victims to begin to move on.”

